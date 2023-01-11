DOVER, Del. - Complaints of suspicious activity in Seaford over the weekend resulted in multiple felony charges for five men after an investigation led to the discovery of dogfighting.
Delaware State Police arrived to the 26,000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford to find multiple people at the property actively engaged in dogfighting. Police took five people into custody at the scene.
Following the observation of animal fighting, the Delaware Division of Public Health Office of Animal Welfare obtained a search and seizure warrant for the property and took custody of the 14 dogs that were found. Delaware Health and Social Services say that one dog died from injuries sustained from the alleged dog fighting and five others remain in serious condition. The Brandywine Valley SPCA is caring for the thirteen dogs.
BVSPCA Director Of Operations Michael Bricker says eight of the adults will be adoptable soon but still need days to acclimate.
"What we are looking for are foster homes," Bricker said. "If anyone of your viewers thinks they would be a great home for either one of these dogs for them to heal in or so they're ready for adoption, we would love to have that."
Delaware State Police say that the five defendants are 46-year-old Kevin Land of Seaford, 35-year-old Byron Briddell of Berlin, 36-year-old Glenn White of Salisbury, 44-year-old Timothy Whaley of Salisbury, and 44-year-old Samuel Foreman of Whaleyville. All five men were charged with felonies for owning, possessing, keeping, or using an animal for fighting; being present in an area for animal fighting; and cruelty or unnecessarily killing or injuring any animal. They were also charged for resisting arrest.
Bricker says as tragic as this was, it is important to focus on the future.
"Seeing animals that were taken advantage of and put in positions that they didn't have to be is really tough," Bricker said. "But then you get the opposite feeling after you meet those dogs."
The men were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $18,000 secured bond. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the office of Animal Welfare at 302-255-4646.
If you are concerned about an animal’s welfare and suspect cruelty or neglect, you can contact OAW’s Delaware Animal Services section at 302-255-4646 or report online at animalservices.delaware.gov/report_violation/25. To report cruelty or neglect of agricultural or farm animals, or livestock at large, contact the Delaware Department of Agriculture at 302-698-4500.