Five Military Ordnances Found at Assateague Island

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - As of today a total of five military ordnances have been found on the shores of Assateague Island in the last two weeks. While this is a normal occurrence for the shore, having so many appear in such a short time span is not.
"So I've been with Worcester county for about 26-years and typically up until now it's every couple of years that we find these. It's unusual that we've found this many in the last couple of weeks." said Fire Marshal of Worcester County, Matthew Owens.
Many are vacationing at these beaches but most visitors remain unaware of the rare event.
"That's crazy. Especially in like a national park. Like you would've thought they would've found that earlier." said Harper Appel.
Since being discovered, the ordnances have been safely taken care of by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from the Dover Air Force Base.