Five Points roundabout continues to make progress

LEWES, Del.- The construction of the Five Points roundabout is continuing to make fast progress.
DelDOT says the roundabout portion of this construction could have cars driving through it by next spring.
"It is really progressing well," said DelDOT's C.R. McLeod. "Anyone that travels through that area and likely slowly traveling through that area has been able to see the progress that's happening with the new roundabout out there in the construction."
McLeod said the next phases of construction will bring delays to drivers. The next phase will see a 30 day closure of the Plantation Road and Robinsonville Road intersection for more road work. That is planned to happen after Labor Day. Other further off delays include a full closure of the Beaver Dam Road, Route Nine and Plantation road intersection in November. That is expected to be a six month closure.
Other portions of this construction besides the roundabout include a walking trail, widened roads and more. The project in its entirety is expected to be done by 2025.