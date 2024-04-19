LEWES, Del. — DelDOT says the Plantation Road/Beaver Dam Road Roundabout is partially open to traffic effective Friday, April 19, 2024.
The roundabout's connection to the Route 9 intersection is slated to open in May. The Plantation Road improvements project commenced in February 2023.
The roundabout's opening was delayed after wet weather. Once the roundabout is fully open to traffic, DelDOT's website said the next step is to complete the connector from the circle to Route 9, which should happen in May.
The new roundabout is located near the Lowes and Henlopen Landing neighborhood. DelDOT says the roundabout will help traffic at the notoriously backed-up intersection of Beaver Dam, Route Nine, and Plantation Road. It's one of multiple roundabouts DelDOT has constructed or plans to in Sussex County, and one part of the longterm improvements to the Five Points intersection.
For more on the project, click here.