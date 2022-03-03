LEWES, DE - Get ready to go round and round, and round, on King's Highway. Five roundabouts and additional lanes are in Delaware Department of Transpirations' plans to transform the road in coming years.
The proposal comes as three new development projects are proposed on the south side of King's Highway. While DelDOT says the need for safer intersections and wider lanes is already there, adjustments will be needed to handle the high volume of people on the road in the future. DelDOT's analysis projected traffic up to the year 2050.
"That was based on the traffic need that we see, the capacity issues that are out there and that we know are coming,' said DelDOT group engineer, Bryan Behrens.
They say improvements are needed at every major intersection, from Dartmouth Drive to the Freeman Highway split, and that roundabouts are the safest, efficient solution.
"The roundabout concept in general it keeps traffic just free-flowing and moving at all times," said Brett Abrahamsen with Whitman, Requardt & Associates.
A roundabout will go at each of those intersections, with a brand new one between Gills Neck Road and Freeman Highway to provide access to the new Beebe Healthcare Facility and proposed Zwaanendael (Mitchell) Farms development.
King's Highway itself will be widened, with four 11-foot lanes - two in each direction - five foot shoulders, and shared use paths to prioritize bicyclists.
"One of the key things that we're trying to be cognizant of in this project is the very vibrant trail network that we have in Lewes," Behrens said.
People at the workshop had concerns about pedestrians. Current plans include rectangular rapid-flashing beacons, but DelDOT says they're wiling to consider crosswalks.
"In certain spots that they are appropriate, so I think that's something that the project team can take back," Behrens said.
They also propose lowering the speed limit to 35 miles-per-hour, and 25-30 miles per hour in roundabouts, dependent on the lane. Plans also include additional bus stops and single bypass lanes.
"That's a bypass for those traveling on Kings Highway who is to remain on Kings Highway they don't need to get into the roundabouts," Behrens said.
DelDOT says this is a road to improved traffic flow and a boulevard-feel for King's Highway.
Next steps include speaking with elected officials and completing right-of-way applications in the fall. They aim to start construction in 2026, and say it should take two years to complete.
DelDOT will accept public feedback on the project until March 26. Comments can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903 or emailed to dotpr@delaware.gov.
You can go back and watch the workshop on the project's website for more details.