LEWES, Del.- The American Legion Post 17 in Lewes is inviting the community to honor the history and significance of Flag Day on June 14. The organization says people can fly a flag at their home or workplace, and line gardens with flags. They are reminding people to ensure all flags are in good condition. For those with worn or damaged flags, the organization offers a drop-off service for proper disposal. According to the organization, retired flags, once ceremoniously handled, cannot be reused for any other purpose.
The Library of Congress says it was on June 14, 1777, that the Continental Congress officially approved the design of the first national flag. In 1916 then-president Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as Flag Day. The holiday was officially signed into law by then-president Harry S. Truman in 1949, which required the president to issue a proclamation every year. According to the Library of Congress, there have been multiple designs of the American flag, but the current design was finalized after 1959 once Hawaii became a state. Over the years, people have chosen to honor the nation’s flag in various ways such as displaying it in front of homes, at parades, and sporting events.
The American Legion Post 17 supports educating the younger generation about the flag's history. They encourage families to share the story and significance of the flag with children. The organization says that this year’s Flag Day celebration is meaningful as it coincides with the birthday of the U.S. Army, highlighting the legacy represented by our national symbol. The American Legion Post 17 says it wants to see American flags displayed throughout the community.