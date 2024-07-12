DELAWARE- Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities on Saturday, July 13, to honor former State Senator Dorinda “Dori” Connor.
Carney reflects on Connor and her husband Bob as a duo to do better.
"They were respected educators and legislators. They worked to make government more transparent and responsive to the concerns of ordinary people," said Carney. "As a Delaware State Senator, Dori was a champion of people with disabilities and victims of crimes."