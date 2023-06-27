HURLOCK, Md. - Fireworks exploded in a mailbox in Dorchester County Monday afternoon, according to Maryland state fire marshals. An official told WRDE it appears that someone put fireworks inside a metal mailbox and closed the door. Because of building pressure and the type of fireworks involved, flaming balls began shooting out of the mailbox.
The homeowner heard the sound and called for first responders around 3:15 p.m. Monday. Maryland State Police and a fire marshal went to the scene on Williamsburg Church Road to investigate. Because the mailbox was metal, it did not catch fire and no fire department responded to the scene. Officials searched the neighborhood but have not determined a suspect at the time of writing.
A representative from the state fire marshal's office told WRDE that the fireworks, 25 Shot Saturn Missiles, were consumer level fireworks that are illegal in Maryland. They were likely purchased in another nearby state where they are legal and brought into Maryland.
Anyone in the area who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Maryland fire marshals in the Salisbury office at 410-713-3780.