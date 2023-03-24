DELAWARE - The state of Delaware is no stranger to flooding. Heavy rainfall, melting snow, and storm surges can all lead to floods.
According to FEMA, it is the most common and costliest type of natural disaster in the United States, but there are some measures that you can put in place to save you money down the road.
"For every dollar spent on mitigation measures to reduce the community's risk, it saves an average of $6 when it comes to household losses due to flooding. Just one inch of water can cause an average of $25,000 in damages,” says FEMA Region 3 Spokesperson, Lorenzo Leon.
Floods of little magnitude can cause big damage and can occur anywhere with practically no warning. They can occur any time we have high tides, melting snow, or heavy rain, to list a few examples.
Drivers should never attempt to navigate through a flooded roadway. Always remember the phrase, "turn around, don't drown," as it only takes a foot of water for most vehicles to float, and two feet of rushing water to carry most vehicles away.
FEMA says the best way to prepare against floods is by protecting your home and valuable household items.
Some actions you can take if you know your property is vulnerable to floods include:
Raise or flood-proof your washer, dryer, water heater, and HVAC systems. If possible, move these appliances out of your basement to the second floor or attic.
Relocate electrical outlets to three feet above the floor.
Seal your basement walls with waterproofing compounds.
Elevate the exterior air conditioning compressor 2-3 feet.
FEMA and the state of Delaware have created online flood risk maps that can help you determine how prone to flooding your home could be.
Online Resources:
Delaware residents can check out the Delaware State Flood tool: Delaware Flood Planning Tool.
Residents can go to FEMA’s national tool, the Map Service Center and look up their street address for similar information. FEMA Flood Map Service Center | Welcome!
Preparedness: Plan Ahead for Disasters | Ready.gov