Flood Readiness for Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The town of Ocean City is holding a meeting tonight on the approaching flood season.
The meeting is expected to cover key points including; knowing your local resources, creating a family plan in the case of an emergency, being involved with local government, working with your local volunteer organization, and knowing the risks and dangers of hurricanes.
General Manager and local, Larry Shockley said, "Our 136th street location just right behind it, 137th street, it floods and it will go over our sidewalk and into the course a little bit. It happened a few weeks ago and one of our customer's cars got flooded. They got just enough past the door seal and it got some water inside."
Visitors of Ocean City are also encouraged to become knowledgeable in flood safety in case a storm occurs during their stay.
Vacationer, Dave Swieton said, ""Yeah, we're pretty well taken care of in that area, but the answer to that here... no. So it probably would be advisable to get that information if that meant a person or going to a meeting, it may not be a bad idea." when asked about if he knew what to do if flooding occurred at his home of Rochester, New York versus while on vacation.
Tonight's meeting will be held at the Ocean City Public Safety building on the second floor at 6:30 pm. For more information on this event visit oceancitymd.gov.