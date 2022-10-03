CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- Roadways were flooded.
Some people in cars had second thoughts about trying to push through the water.
With the high tides expected came a voluntary evacuation order in some parts which the town says some people listened to and others didn't.
"We have seen a few folks evacuate to other areas," Director of Emergency Services Bryan Rush said. "Hotels, motels out of the area."
William Agshead of Chincoteague says he wasn't worried about the storm before it arrived and did not feel the need to evacuate today.
"The evacuation order was down for where we are now on the southern part," Agshed said. "We live up in the town and I just didn't see a need to do it."
There was a cause for concern with the Causeway in Chincoteague and the possibility of it having to close during high tide. That didn't happen, but VDOT was on hand ready to act if needed.
"People who are staffing up our area headquarters on the Eastern Shore which we have all of the time," Communications Manager of VDOT Hampton Roads Holly Christopher said. "And I've been in close contact today to make sure that we have the best information to send out to people who could be traveling to Chincoteague or out of Chincoteague."
Town leaders in Chincoteague say they will continue to monitor the storm over the next few days before making any more determinations on evacuation recommendations.