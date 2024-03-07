SALISBURY, Md. — Drivers in Maryland should brace for flooding-related closures as heavy rains this week and an anticipated high tide threaten to inundate several roadways.
Maryland State Route 13, commonly known as Route 13, will be temporarily closed near Priscilla Street due to high water levels from Peggy Branch, officials said. The closure comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of drivers amid the rising waters.
Additionally, a portion of Northwood Drive will be inaccessible to traffic due to flooding, rendering it unsuitable as a detour route.
Authorities have also announced the closure of Hammond Street and Middleneck Drive, with traffic being redirected to Priscilla Street as an alternative route.
The closures are expected to remain in effect until the floodwaters recede and it is deemed safe for travel. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and follow detour signs to navigate around the affected areas.
For real-time updates on road closures and traffic advisories, people are encouraged to stay tuned to local news outlets and official channels.