Flooding Hits Inland Areas In Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Flooding has continued to hit Sussex County.
Areas like Oak Orchard and the Indian River Inlet had water blocking the roads and walk ways throughout the afternoon.
Locals in Oak Orchard like Jim Santangelo and Doug Wellmen have been living in the area for a long time, and say flooding has been a hassle for years.
"It's gonna get worse with the high tide I think tomorrow," Wellmen said. "We have a high tide with the moon, so I think it's gonna get a lot worse."
"Whenever we have a nor Easter, I've been here twenty two years, and I've seen them come and go," he said "I've been flooded out twice."
Santangelo took matters into his own hands to protect his home and was seen inflating a flood barrier outside of his house.
By the Indian River Inlet, flooding on the road and high waters made it difficult for cars to travel. Michelle Schmidt with the Center For Inland Bays says that whenever a powerful storm like Ian comes, it brings some dangers to the ecosystem.
"The bays are already impacted by high levels of nitrogen, phosphorus and sentiment," she said. "And so when we have large storm events like this and the rain is just rushing all over the impervious surfaces, its not sinking in, so it leads just right into the bays and the tributaries, bringing more pollutants."
Ian has now become a Nor'Easter and is expected to bring more flooding, high winds and heavy rain for the next couple days. Be sure to follow WRDE's meteorologist for more updates, and download WRDE's weather app.