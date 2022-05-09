SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - It's Delaware Flood Awareness Week and Sussex County is recovering from this weekend's storm that caused beach erosion and some coastal flooding.
Some locations are still dealing with high water on roads and parking lots are still closed. DNREC and Delaware Emergency Management Agency are using this week to raise awareness on flood risks.
In Milton, Magnolia Street and Front Street were closed on Monday, there was erosion at Broadkill Beach, and side streets were flooded in Dewey Beach on Sunday.
Melissa Stutzman was visiting Lewes with her daughter, Maggie. "The wind was incredible, we tried to walk out a little bit, she kept getting blown she couldn't walk through it. It was hitting the building, the sand was just flying," said Stutzman.
"Once I got closer to the building, it was not hitting me so I was safe," said Maggie.
Anybody who tried to make their way down to the Lewes Beach parking lot, had to turn around because the entire lot was covered in sand. Onlookers even got stuck in the parking lot.
"It was entertaining to watch, sad, but very entertaining to have people helping push them out. The police came later last night and closed the beach," said Gary Merlonghi, Lewes Resident.
Flood Awareness Week is sponsored by DNREC and DEMA.
"The potential with climate change is we could potentially see more precipitation, right? So with that brings more rainfall, more water, and being the lowest-lying state, being that we are already prone to flooding in many areas, it could just exasperate the situation," said Dave Warga, state floodplain manager at DNREC.
There are different themes and events throughout the week. On Tuesday, there will be a flood insurance virtual open house. Saturday is the Water Family Fest in Ocean View.
"Basically know your risk. That's the important message, know your risk so that you can take the action necessary to better protect your property, your family," said Warga.