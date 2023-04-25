LAUREL, Del. - A Florida man was arrested by the Laurel Police Department for driving under the influence and impersonating a police officer.
According to the department, an officer pulled over 63-year-old Kevin Turner, of Safety Harbor, Fla., just before 11:45 p.m. on April 14 and noticed signs of impairment. Turner was arrested for DUI and initially resisted arrest and refused to be seated in a patrol car before police say he was eventually safely secured.
Throughout the investigation into the DUI, police say Turner repeatedly identified himself to both officers and bystanders as a police officer in Florida. After he was turned over to the Department of Corrections, an investigation by the Laurel Police Department into Turner's employment as a law enforcement officer concluded that he was employed by a law enforcement agency in a non-sworn, civilian capacity, but his employment was discontinued in 2022. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the police licensing agency for Florida, reported that Turner has never held a Florida law enforcement officer certification.
Turner was charged with a felony for criminal impersonation of a police officer and misdemeanors including resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on an intoxication hold and, once the mandatory hold concluded, was released on his own recognizance.
Anyone with additional information related to this case or other Laurel Police Department investigations can contact the department at 302-875-2244.