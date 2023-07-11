LEWES, Del. - A flower market and children’s story time will take place at the Historic Lewes Farmers Market this Saturday.
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market’s tent will feature bouquets of flowers in addition to the local produce, meat, and baked goods. The farmers market is completely farmer run, everything a customer buys comes directly from the farmer who grew it.
Children can get involved at the farmers market by going to the children’s story time hosted by the Lewes Public Library. Volunteers read books about farming, gardening, and healthy eating. The reading will start at 10 a.m. under the yellow tent.
Mahon River Farm is a new farm that will be joining the market on Saturdays and Wednesdays. The farm is from Dover and their free range chicken and turkey will be available at the market.
Other events at the market will include:
A raffle where the winner could win a $1,400 gift card.
A tomato contest.
Food prepared by Chef Justin Jordan of the Henlopen City Oyster house.
The Food Pantry Purchase Program in which shoppers can buy food from the market to be donated to the pantry.