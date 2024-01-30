DELAWARE - The 2023-2024 flu season has been deadly here in Delaware. The Delaware Division of Public Health has confirmed six suspected flu-related deaths. In response to that news, DPH is calling for more people to get vaccinated.
According to DPH, nearly nearly 300,000 flu vaccine doses have been administered, but that only accounts for about 30 percent of the state's population.
The good news is that seniors over 65, who are in a high risk group, seem to be leading the charge. More than 65 percent of seniors have been vaccinated for flu this year.
Still, cases of flu are on the rise. A recent Division of Public Health release shows 3,594 cases have been reported since October.
Health tips during flu season include seeking vaccination, taking preventative measures including staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, and paying timely medical attention for flu symptoms.
For more information, visit flu.delaware.gov or consult primary care providers for guidance on flu vaccination.