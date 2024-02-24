BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Folkloric Ballet Mexico Lindo of the Hispanic American Association of Delaware performed at St. Martha's Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach on Saturday, bringing Mexican culture to life for more than 90 people.
Although the group totals 50 members, today's showcase featured 15 adults and 15 children, representing dances from ten Mexican states, including Jalisco, Chiapas, and Yucatan.
Rosa Ruíz, a dancer from Toluca, Mexico, expressed her pride in sharing her culture.
"I feel so proud of that because that gives me the opportunity to spread the culture where I come from. This is a ballet classic from Mexico, so that makes me feel so proud... and even my little girl dances with me. So, I think I can show her about her culture, her roots, and her heritage," she said.
Audience member Nancy Rojewski applauded the performance: "It was fabulous. I can't stop smiling. It was just so enjoyable, so colorful, and you really felt the joy and happiness of the dancers as they performed."
The Folkloric Ballet Mexico Lindo of the Hispanic American Association of Delaware, created in 2017, looks forward to more presentations in Sussex County in the upcoming months.