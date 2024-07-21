MILFORD, Del. – In honor of Disability Pride Month, the Food Bank of Delaware will spotlight the talents and achievements of its Kitchen School students with a special BBQ lunch at the Milford cafeteria. The event, set to begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, will feature dishes prepared and served by students of the 12-week career training program for adults with disabilities.
The Food Bank says the menu will offer BBQ brisket, chicken or pulled pork, with sides of macaroni and cheese, potato salad and green beans. The cost is $10 per platter, with proceeds benefiting student scholarships for the Food Bank’s culinary training program. The cafeteria will remain open until 2 p.m.
The Kitchen School, in partnership with the Delaware Restaurant Association, provides students with eight weeks of training in the Food Bank’s industrial kitchen, followed by four weeks of on-site job coaching aimed at transitioning students to permanent employment. This class is scheduled to graduate on August 28 in Milford. The first students to graduate from this program had a ceremony in July 2023.