MILFORD, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware and DoorDash are working together to deliver free meal boxes to food-insecure residents of Kent and Sussex Counties.
DoorDash says the organizations have made over 3,000 deliveries--an estimated 50,000 meals--in New Castle County. The new partnership will bring free Food Bank meals to those within 15 miles of the Milford facility.
"This means we can take food directly to someone who might not have a car, who might not be able to afford gas, who might not be able to get out of the house because they've got a medical issue or small children," explains FBD President/CEO Cathy Kanefsky. "This helps us get food to them instead of having them come to us."
A local Dasher made the ceremonial first delivery to a downstate resident this morning. To place an order, visit please visit www.fbd.org/home-delivery.
“Local delivery has been critical in supporting food banks and food pantries provision of food and other essentials while emphasizing convenience and dignity," says Chad Horrell, Senior Manager, Local Government Relations, DoorDash. "We’re excited to continue growing this work in a sustainable way for our food bank and food pantry partners across the country to continue to meet the ongoing need.”
To reach more residents of Kent and Sussex Counties, the Food Bank of Delaware is currently looking for more community-based food pantries to serve as DoorDash delivery hubs. The Food Bank will train organizations on the technology to receive orders and ensure that the pantry is stocked with meal boxes for the program.
For more information about becoming a hub, please contact Michael Zeltt, Food Distribution Director, at (302) 292-1305 ext 222 or mzeltt@fbd.org.