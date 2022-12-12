Food Bank of Delaware Building New Site in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- There is construction underway in Milford for a new Food Bank of Delaware facility.
A facility that will bring a much needed home site for Sussex and Kent county to enjoy.
The Food Bank of Delaware gives more than food. One local Arlene Morales has gotten food from the food bank many times, "This economic situation is a bit hard and especially food, the prices are going up and this helps a lot and not only it helped me but it helps the community itself."
The Food Bank of Delaware is mapping out plans for the future, construction is underway at the newest site. From food banks across the county like the drive thru food pickup in Georgetown to now a 67,000 square foot home site. The Food Bank of Delaware is taking their mission to a much needed new level.
Director of External Affairs at the Food Bank of Delaware, Chad Robinson said, "We're excited to be here and Milford, but it's really the right time to our community needs us now. Probably as much now as ever. And so this facility is going to allow us to serve them in a way that that we can all be proud of."
They are proud to continue the work happening around Delaware already that help those who need it most.
Tammy Sisk received food from the Georgetown drive thru food pickup and spoke highly of the program, "I feel great because I'm working two different jobs and it's hard to make ends meet with the prices of all the food going up and stuff like that, it's just a blessing."
But the most important thing this new facility plans to bring besides food is hope and that's what Chad hopes they continue to do, "We know that we provide hope to all of those that need our assistance, whether that's food whether they're coming here to get food, whether that's hope in the outcomes of a workforce development program, whether that's hope for a good meal."