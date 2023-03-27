Food Bank Of Delaware Expecting More People Looking For Help After End Of SNAP

DELAWARE- The Food Bank of Delaware is expecting more people to come forward after the end of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
SNAP was a program offered during the pandemic that helped families find their next meal. It ended at the end of February.
Thousands of people came to The Food Bank of Delaware's monthly mobile pantry, and the organization said this particular mobile pantry was one that was circled on its calendar.
"When they decided in the end of December that it was going to end, we knew how essential this particular distribution was going to be," said Chad Robinson with the Food Bank.
Patti Catalano of Lincoln was at the mobile pantry, and frequents the food bank. She said things have been difficult since the end of SNAP.
"This helps tremendously," she said. "This is my fourth one. I wouldn't have certain foods if I didn't come here."
The Food Bank of Delaware has scheduled nine more mobile food pantries over the next three months.