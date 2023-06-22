GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware has announced a mobile drive-thru pantry in Georgetown set to take place June 26, the last one until September.
It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at the Crossroad Community Church, with the bank asking participants to make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared so food can be loaded.
The bank is also asking participants to pre-register to speed up the check-in process, but on-site registration is also available. They say the service will be first-come, first-served, and assistance is limited to one per household. They must also bring proof that they live in Delaware.
The bank says they are prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at the pantry.
This pantry is one of three in the month of June, with the two more in Delaware's other two counties.