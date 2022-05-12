NEWARK, Del.- As gasoline and food prices continue to rise, the Food Bank of Delaware says it will continue to host its monthly drive-thru mobile pantries that started in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first one is scheduled for Monday, May 16 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
To help speed up the check-in process, pre-registration is requested. On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof that they live in Delaware (state-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc. can all be used to show proof of residency).
Sussex County
When: Monday, May 16 starting at 10 a.m.
Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown
Register in advance: https://May16Sussex.eventbrite.com
Kent County
When: Wednesday, May 18 starting at 10 a.m.
Where: Dover Motor Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)
Register in advance: https://May18Kent.eventbrite.com
New Castle County
When: Friday, May 20 starting at 10 a.m.
Where: Delaware Tech, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark
Register in advance: https://May20NewCastle.eventbrite.com