MILFORD, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware, known for its support in battling food insecurity, transformed into a hub for employment and community services on Thursday. Over dozens of people and organizations came together to help others find jobs and much more.
One attendee, Sarah Harding, was looking for a job for her son, who is currently overseas. She discovered that this job fair offered much more than just employment opportunities.
"I'm finding a lot of useful information, not only on employment, but free services for the community," she told CoastTV. "If you're struggling, volunteer opportunities. Everything from manufacturing if you want to keep your hands busy to human services, if you want to work with people. Everything, no matter what you're good at, they have something for you."
The fair also provided resources for Delawareans including expungement services for those with criminal records and overdose-reversing narcan for individuals in recovery. Organizers expressed their hope that the event would have a lasting impact.
Corey Priest, Community Engagement Program Administrator for the Attorney General's Office, emphasized the importance of addressing community needs.
"We think it's very important to be here addressing the needs of this community with employment opportunities and resources to meet the basic needs of this community. What better place to be than the Food Bank of Delaware at the Milford site," Priest said.
The Food Bank reported that over 40 vendors participated in the event.