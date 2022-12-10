GEORGETOWN, Del. -
Next week the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries.
According to the Food Bank, The first one is scheduled for Monday, December 12 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware asks that those participating make sure to not have anything in the truck or backseat of their cars so that volunteers can load food.
The Food Bank says to help speed up the check-in process, pre-registration is requested. On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,500 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof that they live in Delaware (state-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc. can all be used to show proof of residency).