MILFORD, Del. - Volunteers at the Food Bank of Delaware in Milford are in a hurry to stock shelves as they see record breaking numbers of people walking through their doors in need of food.
The food bank has seen an almost 50 percent increase in visitors in a 24-hour span for the pantry since moving to the new facility about a month ago. According to the bank, many of the neighbors visiting the pantry say they have to utilize the pantry mostly because of lay-offs, downsized operations at work, and/or seasonal work.
"Food is very expensive." John Snarsky, Operations Director, "it just gives them that option here to be able to save a little bit of money and be able to help them."
With an increase in visitors, the food bank says it is in need of more volunteers to stock shelves and help people coming for donations. It is also asking for donations of reusable bags for neighbors to put their items in when visiting.