Food Bank of Delaware is Accepting Applications
for Free Culinary Training
Milford, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware announced today that they are starting to accept applications for the organization’s free workforce training program, The Culinary School.
The Food Bank says students will learn basic and high-end kitchen skills and participate in a two-week paid work experience. The Culinary School, Taught by Chef Instructor Tish Badamshin, will also offer a way to earn ServSafe® certification.
Kicha Roman graduated from the training program in July and said, “Accepting me into the [program] was the best thing that ever happened to me. This program has made my life better. Thank you for helping me to succeed and to be a better person.”
In addition to accelerated training programs needed to start new careers in just a few months, the Food Bank of Delaware also provides students with:
Job matching
Transportation (students are picked up or student drivers receive gas cards)
Uniforms and supplies
Paid work experience
Textbooks
“Our training programs are truly life-changing,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky.
Daytime classes begin on Monday, September 12, at the Food Bank of Delaware’s Milford branch. Interested students should sign up by Monday, August 29.
To apply online for the free training program, interested individuals may visit www.fbd.org/the-culinary-school. For more information, contact Michelle Cephas, Workforce Training Coordinator, at mcephas@fbd.org or (302) 424-3301 ext 107.