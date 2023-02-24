MILFORD, Del.- The new Food Bank of Delaware facility is one step closer to opening.
On Friday morning, the Food Bank held its "Topping Out" ceremony, where the final beam of the 67,000 square foot frame was installed. Attendees signed their names, and the beam was adorned with an American Flag and a tree. According to the Food Bank, that is a tradition that symbolizes the completion and future growth.
CEO Cathy Kanefsky says they've outgrown the current building.
"We knew that we were out of space a couple of years ago and when we got hit with COVID it just took it from here to there," she explains. "So we're ready for this big building. We're going to be moving in and we're going to be using it."
The Food Bank of Delaware has raised $20 million for the $34 million project. The new facility is located just up the street from the current facility in Milford.
The new building is set to open Fall 2023.