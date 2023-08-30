MILFORD, Del. - Fewer than 90 days remain before the ribbon cutting for the new Food Bank of Delaware facility in Milford is set to take place.
Despite that, the banks says that the fundraising finish line has not quite been met. That is why they have launched the Buy a Brick and Help Build Hope campaign, where donors can customize a brick to be placed in the front entry way.
“This is more than just a building – it symbolizes hope for so many,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. “We do more than provide food, we provide hope for a better tomorrow. It is why this project is so important. This building will allow us to not only distribute food, but help our neighbors find long-term economic stability through job skills training, financial coaching and more.”
The bank says the old facility has already been sold, but the community member who purchased it is still allowing the bank to work out of the facility until the new one is complete.
"It's just really the size that we need. We have operated in Milford for so many years now, just on limited space. The folks here in Kent and Sussex County, the need is still great. There are so many in our community that need our assistance and so we're happy to have a building that will meet their needs as well as give us the opportunity to grow," said Chad Robinson, vice president of external affairs, Food Bank of Delaware.
The bank says the new facility has greatly expanded cold storage, a 3.5 acre garden, an on-site cafe, and more.
“What an amazing opportunity we have to better serve Delawareans,” said Food Bank of Delaware Board Chairman Steve Thompson. “I am so proud to be a part of this campaign to build hope. As a long-time supporter of the Food Bank of Delaware as a volunteer, donor and member of the Capital Campaign Committee, I know the investments my family and I are making in this organization are ones that will pay dividends for the health and wellbeing of our neighbors in need. With the support of this generous community, I know we will meet our fundraising goal.”
It costs $500 to buy a brick for the campaign. To do that, you can visit Food Bank of Delaware Website.