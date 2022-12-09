NEWARK, Del. - As the holidays approach, the Food Bank of Delaware says they will be holding three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week.
The Food Bank asks for those attending to pre-register to speed up the check in process, though on-site registration will be available. They say the service is first-come, first-served, with assistance limited to one per household. They also ask that recipients bring proof that they are Delaware residents (state-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc. can all be used to show proof of residency).
The Food Bank says that at each of the pantries, each taking place in a different county, they are prepared to serve 1,500 households.
They say the three pantries are the following times and locations:
Sussex County
When: Monday, December 12 starting at 10:00 a.m.
Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown
Register in advance: https://Dec12Sussex.eventbrite.com
Kent County
When: Wednesday, December 14 starting at 10:00 a.m.
Where: Dover Motor Speedway, 1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)
Register in advance: https://Dec14Kent.eventbrite.com
New Castle County
When: Friday, December 16 starting at 10:00 a.m.
Where: Delaware Tech, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark
Register in advance: https://Dec16NCC.eventbrite.com