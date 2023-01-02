Food Costs Still High in the New Year

LEWES, Del.- It's a new year, but the cost of food is the same, high.
One local Viola Spooner, who was shopping for her groceries said prices are high, "The price of bacon and it was $9.48 for a pound of bacon and it really isn't a pound any more...it costs you more to buy food, you're doing less."
Local markets like Lloyd's say the high cost of food is a trickle down effect, Darren Purcell the owner of Lloyd's said, "You start up here with other than the farmers raising them, the products with the fertilizer, then price the fertilizer, the costs to get them there and then the price of fuel to take it from point A to point B to point C to here was just a lot of different variables that create this problem right now."
Purcell said the recent Bird Flu is another reason why egg prices went up. Some say the rising cost of food has changed the way they feed their families and they think paychecks need to change too.
Steven Schowell who was grocery shopping in Georgetown said,
"It's kind of ridiculous because they haven't gone along with your wages like say the wages they're not up, but the food prices are they're just steady rising, just for eggs. I can't shop like I used to because I'm raising two grandkids and they won't eat regular fixed meals more."
While some are optimistic that these high prices like anything else, will go up and down.
Anita Strauss who was shopping at Lloyd's Market in Lewes said, "They're things we can do to get through this and we will have a new year ahead of us. We have people that are gonna try their best and I know their pocketbook will be pinched and I'm a senior citizen my income is fixed for life and so, you know, these are things we kind of have to think about."