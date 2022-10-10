Food Insecurity On People's Minds As Holiday Season Draws Near

GEORGETOWN, Del.- One thousand people went to a drive-thru food bank today in Georgetown.
The food bank gave out sixty-five thousand pounds of food today, and more people are expected to come for food as the holidays and cold weather approach.
Some people who rely on the food bank, like James Taylor, say that the rising cost of living due to inflation makes it difficult to put the food on the table.
"It's a little tight on the budget," he said. "My wife and I are retired and my daughter is not actually working right now. So we're trying to get by with my income and her income."
The event's organizer, Wes Chandler, says that food insecurity is not only a Sussex County issue, but a national issue.
"A lot of times, food insecurity in America is silent," he said. "If it's not effecting you right now, it could effect someone directly or indirectly you care about in the near future."
The drive-thru event is expected to be close to the Thanksgiving holiday.