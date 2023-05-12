MILLSBORO, Del. - Nancy McMinn works at the Food Lion in Millsboro. While bagging groceries one day, she looked down to notice that the diamond from her ring was gone. It had fallen out while she was working.
"I looked through the floor, I pulled the register out, I opened the drawer, I looked through the money..." she told WRDE. "The diamond was gone."
In a panic, McMinn posted on social media, asking customers who may have gone through her line earlier in the day to look in their bags. Despite her post receiving hundreds of shares, likes, and comments, her diamond was never found.
A few days later, however, McMinn received a visit at the grocery store. A customer who had seen her post online asked her if she had found her diamond yet, to which McMinn responded no. The woman, in a random act of kindness, then went home and returned to the store again, but this time with a diamond of her own.
"She said she had this diamond in her jewelry box, it's been in there for ten years," McMinn said. "It has bad memories for her but could create good memories for somebody else. She said she wanted to do that."
The woman gave McMinn the diamond to replace her lost stone. McMinn told us that she doesn't wear her ring to work anymore. Instead, she opts for costume jewelry until the right occasion to break out the real thing.
Though she knew the woman was a customer, McMinn told WRDE that she didn't know her name. She said she is touched by such an incredibly kind gesture and that, in today's world, she recognizes that there are heroes out there disguised as everyday people.
"I am extremely, extremely humbled and blessed that I have people around me that think of others before themselves," she said.