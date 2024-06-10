REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Local J-1 students have a little more help thanks to an expanded food pantry.
Through August, St. Edmond's parish is hosting the pantry every Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. through August. Students can get free groceries, snacks, and toiletries, along with a hot meal.
"The situation was brought to our attention initially that many of the children who were coming here found it costly to get here. By the time they found a job and a place to live, they would go without food for three or four days," explained volunteer Maria Theresa Morrison. "Groups, including church and private organizations, volunteered to ensure they were fed and welcomed."
Donors like Izzy Tekman from the Henlopen Hotel emphasize the importance of these students to Rehoboth's economy and see this support as the least they can do.
"It's not easy being accustomed to a new culture in a new place. If we can even make their day slightly better, I think we'll have better relations with foreign countries as well," Tekman said.
If you'd like to donate, contact Terri Crovato at tcrovato@gmail.com or call the Parish Office at 302-227-4550.