REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — J-1 Visa students, can now find free assistance in Rehoboth Beach.
St. Edmond Parish is hosting a free food pantry for J-1 Visa students. J-1 students are young workers who come to the United States for seasonal jobs from other countries, many from Eastern Europe.
According to pantry organizers, students can load their bags with fresh vegetables, pantry staples, and personal hygiene and household items.
The food pantry is operating every Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. until August 26th. St. Edmond Parish is located at 407 King Charles Ave., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
If you'd like to donate, contact Terri Crovato at tcrovato@gmail.com or call the Parish Office at 302-227-4550.