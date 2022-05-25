REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Right next to each other on Wilmington Avenue, two breakfast locations are open for business.
Taking the place of the old Duck Donuts, is Zava Café. The café prides itself on being a delicious and healthy, breakfast and lunch spot.
"Brazilian coffee, we have Colombian coffee, Central American Coffee as well. We also do fresh salads, fresh proteins like steak and chicken," said owner, Danio Somoza.
Right next door is Kaan's Bakery. The bakery started in Millsboro, and just a few weeks ago, opened up a second location on Wilmington Avenue. Along with desserts, the bakery has traditional Turkish pastries like baklava.
"We'd always come here and always loved it here. The people here are so nice, the ambiance, the ocean the smell. We just love it here and we wanted to come here to make our lovely desserts," said owner Kaan Pomakoglu.
For a quick bite to eat, Cafe Reho is now open on the boardwalk. Attached to the Henlopen Hotel, it's a good spot to stop in for a drink or quick bite. You can also enjoy your food outside while dining with a view.