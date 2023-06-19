REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A moped crash that took place around noon on the forgotten mile in Rehoboth Beach has sent two people to the hospital, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say that the black 2009 Yamaha Moped collided with a white 2023 Chevrolet Bolt, which launched the two people riding the moped in to the air. The driver of the moped, a 25-year-old man from Rehoboth Beach, was taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries, says police. They say the other passenger, a 23-year-old woman from also from Rehoboth Beach, was flown to an area hospital by helicopter for a head injury.
Police say the driver of the Bolt, a 65-year-old woman from Gaithersburg, Md was not hurt.