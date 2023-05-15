DELAWARE - Former Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has appealed her 2022 conviction to the Delaware Supreme Court.
According to her lawyer, Steve Wood, McGuiness is appealing on the basis of being denied her right to a fair trial. Her legal team told WRDE that the state failed to provide exculpatory information in a timely fashion that could have served to clear her from guilt. Wood also said that "irrelevant and improper character evidence" was allowed to be presented by the state during the trial.
In addition to this appeal, McGuiness is asking the Delaware Supreme Court to order the Superior Court to consider her application for public funding of her counsel of choice.
In July 2022, McGuiness was found guilty of conflict of interest and official misconduct. She lost the Democratic primary to current State Auditor Lydia York in September. In October, she was sentenced to a $10,000 fine, probation, and community service and resigned from her position.