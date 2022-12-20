BERLIN, Md. - According to the District Court of Maryland, former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffery Fleetwood has been sentenced after being found guilty of embezzlement.
The Court says that Fleetwood was sentenced to six months of prison with five suspended, which means that Fleetwood will be on probation for five months, with the rest of the sentence potentially dismissed upon successful completion. The Court also says that there is a further year of probation on top of this.
According the court, the 64-year-old plead guilty to crimes that were committed from October 2021 to April 2022.
The Town of Berlin says that that Fleetwood's crimes were discovered during the annual financial audit, where an independent auditor found suspected fraud. Afterwards, they say the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation looked in to the fraud and decided to press charges against Fleetwood.