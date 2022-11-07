Berlin, Md – The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) announced that charges were filed against former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffrey Fleetwood. Fleetwood is charged with six counts of Forgery of Private Documents, Theft $1,500 to under $25,000, and Theft Scheme $1,500 to under $25,000.
During the annual financial audit by the town’s independent auditor, a question was brought to the Town’s attention. The Town conducted an internal investigation. That investigation revealed suspected fraud which was referred to the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office. An independent investigation was then conducted by the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) which resulted in WCBI moving forward with filing charges against Fleetwood.
“As stated in the Town Charter, one of the most important responsibilities of the Mayor is to oversee the management of town resources. As such, over the past two years, we have conducted reviews of existing policies related to financial transparency, controls, and the prevention of waste, fraud, and abuse. We will continue to work collaboratively with the investigating authorities as they move forward with this case,” stated Mayor Zack Tyndall.