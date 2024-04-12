BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Department of Justice confirmed to CoastTV that former Bethany Beach police chief, Michael Redmon, pleaded guilty to the DUI he received on May 30, 2023.
Redmon also accepted the first offenders program, which he was eligible for. Redmon will complete a period of probation and a DUI course. DOJ said if these are successfully completed, Redmon will be discharged. DOJ said this counts as a DUI conviction for the purposes of any future DUI Redmon may have.
On May 30, Redmon was arrested on Lighthouse Road in Selbyville. Officials said there was no accident preceding his arrest and was issued a ticket for DUI and released to someone sober. Following this, Redmon was placed on administrative leave.
A release from the Town of Bethany Beach in Jan. stated that in mid-August the town became aware of the potential misuse of federal and state grants allocated for overtime. An internal investigation resulted in the immediate dismissal of Redmon and his subordinate Captain Darin Cathell.