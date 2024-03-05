REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Attorney General's office finalized a plea agreement with Salvatore Seeley, the former Health and Wellness Director at CAMP Rehoboth, in relation to the ongoing financial fraud case.
Mr. Seeley departed from his role in Sep. 2021, after working for CAMP Rehoboth for over 20 years.
"Mr. Seeley's actions are a deep betrayal to not only CAMP Rehoboth, but also the entire community we serve." said CAMP Rehoboth in a statement.
Per the terms of the plea agreement, Mr. Seeley will plead guilty to one count of Theft in Excess of $50,000, a Felony. Additionally, he has agreed to make restitution of $176,199.78 to CAMP Rehoboth. The State anticipates a sentence that includes two years of incarceration at a Level 5 facility, with Mr. Seeley's sentencing scheduled for April 5.
The organization discovered the financial irregularities Sep. 7, 2021. CAMP Rehoboth reported the matter to state authorities and began an internal investigation. This process involved engaging a consultant to evaluate and upgrade the organization's financial control policies, aligning them with the best practices for nonprofits.
Throughout this challenging period, CAMP Rehoboth has emphasized its commitment to transparency.
"As we have communicated from day one, CAMP Rehoboth has fully cooperated with law enforcement. At its request, we did not speak publicly about the investigation while it was ongoing for fear it would jeopardize its integrity." said CAMP Rehoboth's statement, "This was extremely difficult given our commitment to transparency with the community about day-to-day operations during the recent leadership transition."
The entirety of CAMP Rehoboth's statement can be read here.