SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware Department of Justice's Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust has indicted 45-year-old former Delaware Correctional Officer and K9 handler Darrel Wiley on three charges, which includes a felony, for trapping a four-year-old K9 unit in his hot car, thus causing its death.
“We find these stories so viscerally disturbing not only because we care for the animals, but because we struggle to understand their abusers’ actions,” said Attorney General Jennings. “For most of us, to be human is to be humane. We all recognize that dogs are completely dependent on us and that owning one is a responsibility — above all else a responsibility to keep it safe. Children understand that fact. The law understands it, too. And figures of authority should understand it better than anyone.”
The division says that Wiley left K9 Lux in an official car for over four hours on a September day with a high over 80 degrees Fahrenheit. They say he found Lux dead when he returned to his car. On top of this, the Division says Wiley's behavior is nothing new, having left Lux in the car several times between June and September 2022, including one event where Lux was left in the car for eight hours.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Associations, a parked car can increase over 40 degrees in just one hour on a day like the one where Lux died.
"Department of Correction K9s are valued members of our correctional family and the circumstances of K9 Lux's death are deeply disturbing and unacceptable,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. “The DOC maintains national best practice standards, implemented through excellent training and required certifications, to ensure that our K9s are used appropriately in our correctional facilities and that they receive the protection and care they deserve. In addition to the independent investigation sought by the DOC which resulted in today's charges our Department has undertaken a comprehensive review of our K9 program to ensure that these teams across our facilities operate to the high standards of safety and security that we demand."
Immediately after Lux's death, the division says Wiley was put on administrative leave, started an internal investigation, and contacted Animal Welfare investigators to start their own investigation. They say Wiley is no longer works for the Department of Correction.
They say the grand jury indicted Wiley for one count each of Assault 1st Degree Against a Law Enforcement Animal, a Class D Felony; Cruelty to Animals, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Official Misconduct, a Class A Misdemeanor. According to the division, the indictment was secured by Deputy Attorney General Nicole Mozee of the Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust with support from Investigator Timothy Argoe.