Former Delaware State Auditor Sentenced for Public Corruption Convictions

DOVER, Del.- Former Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness was sentenced today to a 10 thousand dollar fine, 1-year of probation and 500 hours of community service.
The charge was well-shy of the 30-day prison sentence the Department of Justice recommended.
McGuiness appeared calm and collected as she walked into the courthouse with her daughter. When taking the stand, she appeared much more defeated, responding with teary eyes.
She declined to answer many questions about her future, but she did bring up her impending transfer of power.
"I want to make sure there is a seamless transition for the next administration and that is all I have to say," McGuiness said.
In previous court appearances, McGuiness appeared defiant, including in an exclusive interview with WRDE.
McGuiness' Attorney Steve Wood said the probation, community service and ten thousand dollar fine imposed by the judge was excessive, as were the state's demands for jail time.
"To recommend a jail sentence for someone who committed the offense of hiring her daughter as a part-time college intern as a state just did is unconscionable," Wood said.
Despite the judge declining jail time, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement that she was grateful to her team and that nobody in this state is above the law or beneath justice.
Attorneys for the State's Division of Civil Rights say they are satisfied with the sentence.
"We hope this does convey to public officials that the Division of Civil Rights and the DOJ will not be shy about confronting misconduct in office," Mark Denney said.
There is no word yet on where McGuiness will do her community service or start probation.
Even after sentencing, McGuiness' Attorney proclaimed her innocence.
"No one in the state has ever been prosecuted for hiring a relative before. It is understandable that Ms. McGuiness didn't understand that the law said that wasn't prohibited conduct," Wood said
Wood said he plans to file an appear.