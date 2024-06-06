troop 7 demolished

LEWES, Del. - The former Delaware State Police Troop 7 building along Route One in Lewes has been demolished. The demolition began earlier this week, leaving nothing but rubble.

The building, vacated by troopers in 2019 when they relocated to a new facility on Mulberry Knoll Road, briefly served as a homeless shelter for Code Purple. However, it has remained vacant for the past five years.

The teardown marks the end of an era for the once-bustling site, which played a significant role in the community's history.

