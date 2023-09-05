MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Public Library has announced that Lea Rosell, former director at the Lewes Public Library, will now be the director of the Milford Public Library.
The library says that Rosell had worked in Lewes for the past 13 years, earning her MLIS from the University of Pittsburgh prior to that. She became library director in Lewes in 2018.
Officials say that Rosell turned the Lewes Library in to a bustling community center and resource hub during her time there, and Rosell is hoping for similar growth in Milford.
“Milford is having a renaissance," said Rosell. "Our residents are more involved and invested in the health and prosperity of our community than ever before. I’m excited to be part of it.”
The library says that it had to reduce hours recently due to rising costs and lacking government support.
“We had no choice but to temporarily cut our hours until we had the time and space to evaluate our situation. We’ve been able to make internal adjustments that will have a lesser impact on our users,” says Board President Lois Studte.
“As an independent nonprofit the Library doesn’t have the same recourse as traditional businesses. We can’t raise prices and we aren’t immune to increased costs,” notes Ray Lynch, Board Treasurer.
The library says that Rosell and the Board will work together to increase operating hours soon.
According to library officials, grant money has been secured to allow for electrical, signage, furnature, and HVAC ugrades and updates.
“We’re excited to have Lea on board,” says Studte. “Her experience is exactly what we need to move the Library forward.”