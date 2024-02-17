Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in the winds and seas from late this evening through sunrise Sunday, but winds will increase quickly after sunrise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&