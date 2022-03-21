In this undated photo former Del. Rev. Emmett C. Burns Jr. speaks in Annapolis, Md. Burns, a civil rights leader in Maryland who also served in the General Assembly for 20 years, has died at age 81. Del. Benjamin Brooks Sr., who succeeded Burns in the legislature, told The Baltimore Sun that Burns died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore from complications of a fall. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP)