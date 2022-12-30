MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have arrested 65-year-old E. Keith Hudson, former Milford Police Department Chief from 2002-2015, for shooting at cars driving, threatening to kill someone, and more.
According to DSP, around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday evening, troopers were sent to Knollac Drive and Surrey Court after a report of someone shooting a gun several times in the Knollac Acres neighborhood. Troopers say they found out that the shooter, identified as Hudson, had left his home with a gun in a bag, and then called a relative and told them that he was going to shoot somebody.
DSP says that when Hudson was approached by two family members, he pointed a gun at their car and threatened to shoot them, and then shot at three different cars driving by, which were driven by a 50-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, and a 51-year-old woman, respectively. They say nobody was hit by the shots and nobody was injured.
When Troopers arrived, they say they arrested Hudson without any issues. They say they were able to take his gun, and discovered that Hudson was intoxicated, so he was taken to the hospital. While there, DSP says that Hudson threatened to shoot and kill three troopers.
Once Hudson was medically cleared, DSP says that the was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 3 counts
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
- Terroristic Threatening – 3 counts
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Criminal Mischief
Hudson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, says DSP, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $94,100 cash bond.
DSP says their Troop 4 Criminal Investigation Unit continues to investigate the case. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective K. Haley by calling 302-752-3810. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.